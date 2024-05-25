UT Tyler’s KVUT 99.7 FM ceases operations

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2024 at 6:29 pm

TYLER – UT Tyler’s College of Arts and Sciences ceased operations of the KVUT 99.7 FM radio station at 5 p.m. Friday. UT Tyler started broadcasting on KVUT back in 2021.

Dean of UT Tyler College of Arts and Sciences Neil Gray said in a release, “This move aligns with our core mission and allows us to reinvest in our academic programming, offering more educational opportunities to students, particularly in our Department of Communication. “I want to thank the KVUT team, donors and listeners for their support. Reinvesting in our students is crucial for fostering the next generation of communicators, journalists and media professionals.”

KVUT’s broadcast ended with ‘Take Five’ by the Dave Brubeck Quartet and the station’s hourly announcement at 5 p.m.

Go Back