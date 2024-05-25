Multiple people killed, dozens injured in Russian airstrike on Ukraine shopping center

(UKRAINE) -- Russian forces struck a Ukrainian shopping center in Kharkiv on Saturday, leaving four people dead and 38 people wounded according to local officials.

Sources in local law enforcement tell ABC News they expect the casualty numbers to rise as this supermarket is usually crowded on weekends and employs dozens of people. Oleh Synyehubov, the Kharkiv governor, said on Ukrainian television that they have so far identified 16 people as officially missing.

Synyehubov also said there was a second strike in Kharkiv that injured 12 people, including a 13-year-old boy.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 200 people were believed to have been in the shopping center when the attack happened. He continued to plead with other nations for support.

"If Ukraine had enough air defense and modern combat aircraft, such Russian strikes would simply be impossible. And that is why we appeal to all leaders, to all states: we need a significant strengthening of air defense and sufficient capabilities to destroy Russian terrorists," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post.

ABC News' Popova Zaliznyak contributed to this report.

