Today is Saturday May 25, 2024
ktbb logo


Garcia pitches Oklahoma State to 4-0 win over Texas Tech for spot in Big 12 Tournament semifinal

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2024 at 6:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Sam Garcia allowed just three hits in eight shutout innings to lead second-seeded Oklahoma State to a 4-0 victory over No. 10 seed Texas Tech on Friday night, sending the Cowboys to a semifinal nightcap against UCF at the Big 12 Tournament.

The winner between Oklahoma State (38-17) and eighth-seeded UCF will square off against top-seeded Oklahoma in the championship game on Saturday. UCF beat the Cowboys 7-6 in 10 innings on Thursday.

Garcia retired 12 straight batters at one point after yielding a two-out single to Austin Green in the second inning. Garcia’s run ended on a double by Damian Bravo with two outs in the sixth, but he struck out Kevin Bazzell swinging to end the threat.

Oklahoma State took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Lane Forsythe led off with a single and scored on a double by Kollin Ritchie.

The Cowboys upped their lead to 2-0 in the seventh on an RBI single by Forsythe and padded their advantage in the eighth on Nolan Schubert’s two-out, two-run homer.

Garcia (7-3) struck out eight and did not issue a walk. Robert Cranz pitched a perfect ninth.

Trendan Parish (2-2) took the loss for Texas Tech (33-26). He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in a six-inning start.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/co5)llege-sports



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC