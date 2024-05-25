Sources: Kings, coach Mike Brown table contract talks

After engaging in contract extension negotiations, the Sacramento Kings and coach Mike Brown remain with a gulf on a potential deal and have tabled talks, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Brown has one guaranteed season left on his original four-year contract, and there has been hope of reaching a deal that would avoid him entering the final year of his contract in the 2024-25 season, sources said.

Brown led the Kings on a return to the Western Conference playoffs for the first time in 18 years in 2022-23, earning NBA Coach of the Year honors. Sacramento was 48-34 and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference a year ago — eventually losing a seven-game opening-round series to the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings were a No. 9 seed this season, beating the Warriors in the play-in tournament before the New Orleans Pelicans eliminated them. Under Brown, the Kings are 94-70 (.573) in two seasons.

Brown is a two-time NBA coach of the year — including with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009. Brown had two stops with the Cavaliers as head coach (305-187, .620) and a season-plus as the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers (42-29, .592).

