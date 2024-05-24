Disaster declaration issued for Smith County after storms Thursday

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 7:32 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County issued a disaster declaration on Friday following Thursday night’s storms. According to our news partner KETK, declaring a disaster allows officials to access additional resources and support that will also be made available to residents. The Bullard and Emerald Bary areas were affected by a severe storm at around 8 p.m. on Thursday. There were reports of downed power lines and uprooted trees. County officials said in a release, that road and bridge crews worked overnight Thursday to clear about 20 trees that had fallen on roads. They added that Monday, a recovery center located at Bullard City Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bullard city officials say they will have resources offered to those affected by the weather.

County Judge Neal Franklin said residents on county roads can place storm debris in the right-of-way of their road and it will be picked up by crews. The state of disaster will continue for no more than seven days unless the Smith County Commissioners Court decides to continue or renew it. To report damage, people are urged to complete the Texas Division of Emergency Management damage assessment form. You can find your copy here.

