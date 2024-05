Louisiana governor signs bill classifying abortion pills as controlled substances into law

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 5:06 pm

(BATON ROUGE, La.) -- The law puts the abortion pill regimen -- mifepristone and misoprostol -- in the same category as opioids and other addictive medications.

