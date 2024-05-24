Today is Friday May 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Report: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi — Jon Bon Jovi’s son — are married

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 4:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


L-R: Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Jon Bon Jovi, Dorothea Bon Jovi Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Stranger Things have happened: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, married in secret over the weekend of May 18, People magazine has learned.

It's not clear where the nuptials took place. In March, Brown's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine told Access Hollywood that he would officiate the marriage.

Brown and Bongiovi first connected on Instagram and started dating in 2021, according to People. They got engaged in April 2023.

Jake is the second of Bon Jovi's sons to get married in May. People previously reported that Jesse Bongiovi, co-founder of the popular wine brand Hampton Water, wed his girlfriend, Jesse Light — yes, they're both named Jesse — on May 7 in Las Vegas at the same chapel where Jon and his wife, Dorothea, married in 1989.

Plus, Jon's daughter Stefanie is apparently preparing to walk down the aisle. Jon told Access Hollywood in January that he'd written what he called "the wedding song of the next 100 years" for her — it's called "Kiss the Bride" and is on the band's upcoming album, Forever.

Regarding Millie and Jake, Jon told Access, “We’re really madly in love with both of them because they get the idea that they’re in this together and we support it fully."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC