East Texas high school graduations rescheduled due to weather forecast

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 4:20 pm

East Texas high school graduations rescheduled due to weather concerns — Because of forecasted severe weather, many school districts in East Texas are rescheduling or delaying their graduations. Our news partner KETK has a list of graduations that have been rescheduled here.

