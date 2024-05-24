Today is Friday May 24, 2024
Missouri state representative says daughter, son-in-law killed in Haiti: ‘My heart is broken’

(NEW YORK) -- The daughter and son-in-law of Missouri state representative Ben Baker have been killed by a gang in Haiti, according to the lawmaker and officials in the country.

Baker said his daughter, Natalie Lloyd, and son-in-law, Davy Lloyd, were missionaries in Haiti, where residents are facing unprecedented levels of gang violence.

"They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed," Baker, a Republican, wrote on Facebook early Friday morning.

"My heart is broken in a thousand pieces," Baker said. "I’ve never felt this kind of pain."

Police said the two Americans were attacked by three cars while they were on their way back from church in Lison. They were killed after the gangs looted their house, police said.

"Absolutely heartbreaking news," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wrote on X.

"Natalie and Davy were two young people sharing peace, comfort, and God's word," Parson said. "In light of this unimaginable, senseless tragedy, we remember the good they offered the world."

