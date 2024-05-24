Today is Friday May 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig announce ‘Knives Out’ threequel title

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 11:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix/Eric Charbonneau

In a new post on social platform X narrated in character by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, director Rian Johnson announced the title of his third Knives Out mystery: Wake Up Dead Man.

In the animated spot, the tease for the follow-up to 2019's Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion has Craig drawling, "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed."

Like the sequel, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will debut on Netflix in 2025. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC