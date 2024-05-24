Today is Friday May 24, 2024
ktbb logo


East Texas ISD to make almost $1 million in cuts

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 10:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UPSHUR COUNTY – The Union Hill ISD, located 9 miles northwest of Gilmer, has recently announced that the district will be making $700,000 in cuts in an attempt to recover from financial hardships. According to our news partner KETK, interim superintendent John Booth in a video, that can be found here, said the district faced “close to a $1 million in deficits back in February.” Multiple employees have been cut including multiple fine arts and athletic programs at the high school, junior high and elementary levels. Booth also stated that there were no signs of money stolen or any other signs of financial malpractice.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC