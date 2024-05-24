East Texas ISD to make almost $1 million in cuts

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 10:51 am

UPSHUR COUNTY – The Union Hill ISD, located 9 miles northwest of Gilmer, has recently announced that the district will be making $700,000 in cuts in an attempt to recover from financial hardships. According to our news partner KETK, interim superintendent John Booth in a video, that can be found here, said the district faced “close to a $1 million in deficits back in February.” Multiple employees have been cut including multiple fine arts and athletic programs at the high school, junior high and elementary levels. Booth also stated that there were no signs of money stolen or any other signs of financial malpractice.

Go Back