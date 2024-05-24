Today is Friday May 24, 2024
Three US service members treated for injuries related to pier off Gaza: CENTCOM

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 8:34 am
U.S. Central Command via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Three U.S. service members have been treated for injuries related to the U.S.-built pier off Gaza known as JLOTS, or the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, according to U.S. Central Command.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM deputy commander, didn't provide specifics Thursday other than saying they were non-combat-related injuries and that two of the service members had returned to duty, while the third is receiving care at a local Israeli hospital.

A defense official told ABC News the third service member is in critical condition and was injured aboard the USNS Benavidez, a U.S. Navy cargo ship. A U.S. official said it involved a forklift accident.

The three service members were sent to Israeli medical facilities to get more care because they required more medical care than could be provided on the U.S. ships offshore.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



