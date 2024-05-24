Idaho 2024 Democratic caucus results: President Biden projected to win

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 8:34 am

Henrik5000/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Idaho Democrats held their presidential caucuses on Thursday.

President Joe Biden is projected to win, ABC News reports.

He was the only major candidate running and he clinched the party's 2024 nomination earlier this year.

Voting took place across Idaho from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the state party.

State significance

Idaho awards 23 Democratic delegates to Thursday's winner. The state's Republicans held their own caucuses in March; former President Donald Trump won.

In presidential races, the Republican stronghold hasn't chosen a Democrat since 1952. Trump won the state over Biden in the 2020 general election with 64% of the vote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back