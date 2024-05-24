Tyrese Haliburton left Game 2 loss due to hamstring

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 4:59 am

ByJAMAL COLLIER

May 23, 2024, 9:49 PM

BOSTON — Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton left in the third quarter of Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night and did not return.

Haliburton departed because of left hamstring soreness, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He was subbed out of the game with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter and went back to the locker room with Indiana trailing by 11. The Pacers announced during the fourth quarter that Haliburton would not return, citing a sore left leg.

Boston won 126-110 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Haliburton finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range, and eight assists.

He missed 10 games with a left hamstring strain suffered Jan. 8 against the Celtics when he slipped and fell and had to be helped off the court.

