Today is Friday May 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Tyrese Haliburton left Game 2 loss due to hamstring

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 4:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByJAMAL COLLIER
May 23, 2024, 9:49 PM

BOSTON — Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton left in the third quarter of Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night and did not return.

Haliburton departed because of left hamstring soreness, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He was subbed out of the game with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter and went back to the locker room with Indiana trailing by 11. The Pacers announced during the fourth quarter that Haliburton would not return, citing a sore left leg.

Boston won 126-110 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Haliburton finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range, and eight assists.

He missed 10 games with a left hamstring strain suffered Jan. 8 against the Celtics when he slipped and fell and had to be helped off the court.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC