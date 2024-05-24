Shelters open for displaced residents following possible tornado

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 4:51 am

EAST TEXAS — Downed trees and structure damage has been reported in Coffee City as severe weather hit the area on Thursday. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and our news partner KETK, one person has been taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. As of Thursday evening, no other injuries have been reported.

South Rather Street between Cain Street and West Main Street will be shut down for thru traffic until further notice, City of Bullard officials said.

A temporary shelter has been set up at the Coffee City Civic Building and they are working to get power turned on there with a generator. The Henderson County Senior Center at Regional Fair Park is also opening up as a shelter, according to Henderson County officials.

Smith County officials said the severe storms that hit Bullard at around 8 p.m. have left several residents displaced. A shelter location has been opened at Bullard Southern Baptist Church at 716 N. Houston St. People are asked to bring pillows and blankets along with any other necessities. The shelter will only take service animals at this time.

