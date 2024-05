5,000+ without power as severe weather hits

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2024 at 4:56 am

TYLER – Severe weather hit our area again Thursday night and more than 5,974 are without power across East Texas as 10:14 p.m. on Thursday. Our news partner KETK has a list of power outage numbers that have been compiled from various power companies and electricity cooperatives. This list will be frequently updated throughout the day. Power outages in East Texas

