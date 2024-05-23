Online solicitation of a minor gets Tyler man 10 years in prison

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 6:14 pm

TYLER — Wednesday, a Tyler man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14. According to our news partner KETK, 69-year-old Newell Milton Vandergrift of Tyler was arrested Nov. 2022, after authorities were told of Vandergrift’s multiple solicitation attempts of minors around East Texas.

Law enforcement constructed a sting operation in October of the same year. On Oct. 13, a person posed undercover as a 13-year-old girl as part of a decoy “for the predator sting” where she spoke to a man named “Mike” via the application Meet24. A meet was set up at a Tyler gas station. When Mike showed up to meet the girl, other members of the sting operation approached, and he left. The Tyler group told officials they identified Mike as Vandergrift from another sting two months before in Big Sandy.

Law enforcement was able to view “Mike’s” Meet24 profile photo and make confirmation it was Vandergrift using his Pennsylvania driver’s license.

