Today is Thursday May 23, 2024
ktbb logo


Gregg County meth dealer gets 15 years in federal prison

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 4:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gregg County meth dealer gets 15 years in federal prisonGREGG COUNTY – A Kilgore man is sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking drugs and supplying methamphetamines in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Rodney Dewayne Fagans, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. In a release from United States Attorney’s Office, Fagans reportedly admitted to selling large quantities of meth in Gregg County. The attorney’s office said 15 other people involved in the drug distribution network have been sentenced to federal prison.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC