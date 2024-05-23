Gregg County meth dealer gets 15 years in federal prison

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 4:12 pm

GREGG COUNTY – A Kilgore man is sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking drugs and supplying methamphetamines in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Rodney Dewayne Fagans, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. In a release from United States Attorney’s Office, Fagans reportedly admitted to selling large quantities of meth in Gregg County. The attorney’s office said 15 other people involved in the drug distribution network have been sentenced to federal prison.

Go Back