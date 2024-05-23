Today is Thursday May 23, 2024
‘Abbott Elementary”s Quinta Brunson wants in on Hallmark Christmas movies

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 3:55 pm
ABC

Even though she grew up a Jehovah's Witness and doesn't celebrate Christmas, Quinta Brunson has the perfect holiday gift in mind for herself.

The Emmy-winning creator, writer and star of Abbott Elementary revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show Wednesday that she wants to ghostwrite one of those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

"My TV doesn't leave that channel during Christmastime," she told Drew. "Neither me or my husband celebrate Christmas, but I love them so much and I really want to ghostwrite one."

The revelation left Barrymore's mouth open in surprise, but Quinta's expression showed she wasn't playing.

She added that if she gets her wish, you might not even know it. "It's gonna be under a fake pen name. It won't be me so you guys don't know, because I don't want you to be biased."

She added, "I want you to just enjoy the movie — or not enjoy it — the same way you do the other ones."

Quinta added, "I think I’d be good at it. I hope they let me."

The Hallmark Channel aired more than 40 new holiday-themed movies last season, and not every one centered on a career woman who doesn't have time for the holidays, but nonetheless finds the Christmas spirit after being stranded in a small town.

 

