Southside Bank holding company selects new president

Southside Bank holding company selects new presidentTYLER – The board of Southside Bancshares Inc., the holding company for Southside Bank, unanimously voted to appoint a new president for the company and bank. According to our news partner KETK, Keith Donahoe was appointed as the president of Southside Bancshares Inc. and Southside Bank on May 16. In a release from Southside, Donahoe joined the bank in 2021 and has over 20 years experience in bank leadership.

Lee Gibson, Southside Bank CEO said, “Keith brings an extensive wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to this position, having demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in his role as the Bank’s Regional President of Central Texas over the last three years. His deep understanding of our industry, our culture and his vision for Southside’s future make him the ideal candidate to serve as President.”



