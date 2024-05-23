Today is Thursday May 23, 2024
Lindale High wins state UIL championship

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 3:23 pm
Lindale High wins state UIL championshipLINDALE – Lindale High School was named the 2024 Conference 4A UIL State Academic Champions. According to our news partner KETK, for Lindale ISD, this championship is their fourth UIL Academic State Championship in the past eight years, earning the title in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2024.

Jeremy Chilek, Lindale High School principal, said, “I cannot begin to express how proud I am of our students and staff in LHS capturing the 4A UIL Academic State Championship. We have phenomenal students and relentless coaches who have worked tirelessly over the course of this entire school year toward this goal. This is something our entire campus can celebrate, as so many have had a hand in this tremendous accomplishment!”

The UIL Academics State Meet consisted of events including math, science, one-act play, spelling, current events, computer applications, accounting, journalism and speaking.



