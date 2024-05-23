Tyler Mayor talks “Future Ready” in State of the City luncheon

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 2:56 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the City luncheon on Thursday, at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. Mayor Don Warren shared achievements from the past year in a question-and-answer session. Warren also provided information on upcoming projects, opportunities, challenges and future goals for Tyler. Mayor Warren emphasized how the City is becoming “Future Ready” through initiatives that were in the early planning stages years before and are now complete or moving forward.

He went over the timeline for improvements to Downtown Tyler, which will be transformed by 2027. Increasing connectivity, ease of walking, parking and public spaces are part of the revitalization efforts to Downtown. The Mayor also shared the progress that’s already taking place with new businesses opening.



“We anticipate the Downtown transformations will lead to a future 156-room hotel called the Blackstone by the Valencia Group,” said Mayor Warren. “We showed them our vision for Downtown, and when they visited, it was love at first sight. They were also here for the Christmas Tree lighting, and their CEO called the event ‘Americana.’ They have made numerous trips to Tyler and are committed to building a new hotel in Downtown Tyler.”

Mayor Warren discussed traffic improvements with a reduction in wait times on major roadways, the taste and odor study for Tyler Water Utilities, upcoming updates to the Tyler 1st Plan, revitalizing and rebuilding parks, removing blight, restoring Tyler’s historic brick streets, and how the Tyler Police and Fire departments continue to enhance their services to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

