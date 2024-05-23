Today is Thursday May 23, 2024
ktbb logo


Universal Pictures teases untitled 2026 “event film” from Steven Spielberg

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 2:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

Steven Spielberg will once again team up with Universal Pictures for an as-yet-untitled project that the studio just teased only as an "event" picture slated for May 15, 2026.

According to Deadline, the project will have the Oscar-winning director partnering up again with his frequent collaborator David Koepp, the guy behind the keyboard for 1993's Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel; 2005's War of the Worlds; and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

The trade points out the pair's previous collaborations have netted north of $3 billion at the box office. 

Incidentally, Uni's new 2026 slate shows Spielberg's mysterious project sandwiched between a sequel to the global blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Movie, slated for April 3, 2026, and another secret project. 

The untitled entry from The Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Oscar winners behind Everything Everywhere All at Once — is scheduled to debut June 12, 2026. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC