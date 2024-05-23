Today is Thursday May 23, 2024
ktbb logo


“You know better than that”: Jennifer Lopez shoots down Ben Affleck divorce question at press conference

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 11:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

A press event for their new sci-fi movie Atlas ended with some turbulence on Wednesday, when Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu shut down a question regarding rumors Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck is on the rocks.

Although they play enemies in the Netflix movie, Liu had J-Lo's back when a reporter at the Mexico City event asked her, "Your divorce with Ben Affleck is real? What is the truth?"

The question was met with audible groans from the assembled press — and a tart response from Liu, according to video of the exchange that was uploaded by Glamour México y Latinoamérica.

Lopez laughed, seemingly exasperated, as Liu shot back, "OK, we're not doing that."

Lopez added, "You know better than that."

"Come on, don't come in here with that energy, please," Liu added.

Atlas debuts May 24 on Netflix.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC