Today is Thursday May 23, 2024
ktbb logo


US Supreme Court says South Carolina congressional district not result of racial gerrymandering

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 9:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Grant Faint/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a newly-drawn South Carolina congressional district, reversing a lower court decision that had struck it down as product of unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court in a 6-3 ruling from which the liberal justices dissented, said, "The District Court clearly erred because the Challengers did not satisfy the demanding burden of showing that the 'legislature subordinated traditional race-neutral districting principles . . . to racial considerations.'"

"The Challengers provided no direct evidence of a racial gerrymander and their circumstantial evidence is very weak," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC