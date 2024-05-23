US Supreme Court says South Carolina congressional district not result of racial gerrymandering

US Supreme Court says South Carolina congressional district not result of racial gerrymanderingPosted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 9:43 am
(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a newly-drawn South Carolina congressional district, reversing a lower court decision that had struck it down as product of unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.
Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court in a 6-3 ruling from which the liberal justices dissented, said, "The District Court clearly erred because the Challengers did not satisfy the demanding burden of showing that the 'legislature subordinated traditional race-neutral districting principles . . . to racial considerations.'"
"The Challengers provided no direct evidence of a racial gerrymander and their circumstantial evidence is very weak," he added.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
