UT Tyler receives donation in support of student veterans

UT Tyler receives donation in support of student veteransPosted/updated on: May 23, 2024 at 8:25 am
TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler received a $25,000 donation from the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation for the Richard and Madeline Lewis Scholarship, which supports UT Tyler student veterans. The foundation annually matches funds by and are partners with the Dew Boys organization at Eagle’s Bluff County Club in Bullard. The check presentation was held Wednesday, May 22, at the UT Tyler University Center.
Supporting Student Veterans: (From left) USAF Major General (retired) Paul Landers Jr., supporter of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation and member of the Dew Boys, Coby Dillard, UT Tyler military and veterans affairs director, and Robert Burnett, representative of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation executive board.