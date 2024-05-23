Today is Thursday May 23, 2024
LSU hits two grand slams in SEC tournament win vs. Kentucky

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2024
ByABC News
May 22, 2024

HOOVER, Ala. — Jared Jones and Tommy White each blasted a grand slam to set an SEC tournament record, and defending national champion LSU beat Kentucky 11-0 in eight innings Wednesday.

LSU became the first team in 607 SEC tournament games to hit multiple grand slams in the same game.

Jones homered in the seventh inning for his first hit of the tournament — and LSU’s first grand slam in the SEC tournament since Blake Dean on May 24, 2008. Jones has hit 23 homers this season.

White smashed his 24th home run in the eighth for an 11-run lead. Michael Braswell III and Hayden Travinski also homered for LSU.

Luke Holman (9-3) struck out seven in a six-inning start, and Gavin Guidry added three strikeouts in two innings.

It was LSU’s 13th run-rule game in its tournament history and its seventh double-digit shutout.

LSU (38-20), the No. 11 seed, moves to the winner’s bracket for a game Thursday. Third-seeded Kentucky (39-13) will play an elimination game Thursday.

LSU has scored 20 runs in two games, while giving up just seven hits and one run.



