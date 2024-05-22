Nikki Haley says she ‘will be voting for Trump’

(WASHINGTON) -- Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Wednesday she will vote for former President Donald Trump in November -- despite her disappointments with him.

During a question and answer session after delivering a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Haley was asked who she thinks would do a better job in the White House with national security issues: Joe Biden or Donald Trump,

The former United Nations ambassador said she prioritizes a president who will hold enemies to account, secure the border and support "capitalism and freedom" -- and that while "Trump has not been perfect on these policies," that "Biden has been a catastrophe."

"So I will be voting for Trump," Haley said.

Haley, who suspended her campaign in March, has yet to endorse Trump.

During a speech announcing her campaign suspension -- the day after suffering considerable losses on Super Tuesday, the former South Carolina governor said Trump had to "earn the votes."

"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him," she said in March. "And I hope he does that. At its best politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people."

Many of the Republicans who once challenged Trump for the nomination quickly fell into line behind him after exiting the race.

The decision not to endorse Trump has been one that has loomed large over her public persona, fueling speculation as to what the former South Carolina governor's next steps may be.

The Biden campaign has tried to court Haley voters, some of whom have told ABC News they remain undecided.

Recent primaries have also shown Haley with a decent amount of support among Republican primary voters, with the former ambassador picking up much support in primaries in Maryland, Indiana, Wisconsin and other states.

According to ABC News' current pledged delegate estimates, Haley has netted 94 delegates to the Republican National Convention.

