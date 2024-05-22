Tyler named Tree City USA for 15th consecutive year

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 5:00 pm

TYLER – Tyler has been named a 2023 Tree City USA for their 15th consecutive year by the Arbor Day Foundation. According to our news partner KETK, the award was given to the city for its commitment to “urban forest management.” To qualify for the award, the city had to meet four requirements:

Have a tree board or department

Have a tree care ordinance

Maintain an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita

Hold an Arbor Day observance and proclamation



Tyler city officials said in a release, “The 2023 events that made the City of Tyler eligible for these awards include our Arbor Day Celebration at Fun Forest Park, where 120 trees were planted. In addition to Arbor Day events, the city hosted a public seedling giveaway, where over 1500 seedlings were given to families to plant on their properties. A total of 120 trees and 475 seedlings were planted on public property. Trees provide multiple benefits to the community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.”

The city also said that they were awarded a Tree City USA Growth Award for the 8th consecutive year, being just one of 12 Texas cities to earn the award.

Go Back