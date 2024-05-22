Today is Wednesday May 22, 2024
ktbb logo


AMC Theatres CEO says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ already set R-rated ticket sales record

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 2:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

Fans really, really want to see Deadpool & Wolverine

That's the word from Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Theatres, who posted to social media on Wednesday that the anticipated Marvel Studios team-up between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackson has already broken a record. 

"Many big movies will open in May, June & July," Aron began, mentioning the July 25 launch date of the third Deadpool film. "Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever."

Incidentally, the titular comic heroes' adventures starring Reynolds and Jackman are among the highest-grossing R-rated movies in history. 2018's Deadpool 2 is currently #3 on that list; Jackman's former Wolvie swan song, 2017's Oscar-nominated Logan, is #3; 2016's original Deadpool is #4. 

All of those films were produced by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by ABC News' parent company Disney in 2019.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the first R-rated movie in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC