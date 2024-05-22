UT Tyler named among top 30 MBA programs

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler’s (UTT) Master of Business Administration program has been ranked among the top 30 in the nation by Fortune Magazine. According to a release from UTT, their program is ranked 29th nationwide for Fortune Magazine’s “Best Online MBA Programs in 2024.” UT Tyler said that they are one of only two UT system schools in the top 30, having been ranked 46th last year. “This recognition by Fortune Magazine is a testimony to the quality of our programs and our dedicated Soules College of Business faculty, who prepare the next generation of business leaders and professionals in the East Texas region and beyond,” Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said. UT Tyler said that their online MBA program is affordable and flexible, offering a number of different concentrations and being able to be completed in as little as one year.

