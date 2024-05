City of Tyler mayor and council members sworn in

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 11:58 am

TYLER – On Wednesday, the City of Tyler Mayor and City Council members were sworn into office after running unopposed. Those taking their oath of office included the re-elected Mayor Don Warren, Disrict Four Council Member James Wynne and District 6 Council Member Brad Curtis. Following the swearing-in, the council held a meeting, where they elected Council Member Stuart Hene as Mayor Pro Tem.

