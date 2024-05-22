Today is Wednesday May 22, 2024
Vials of blood found at RNC’s DC headquarters: Police

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 11:22 am
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Capitol Police said they temporarily locked down the Republican National Committee's Washington, D.C., headquarters on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was found.

Officers arrived on the scene around 7:45 a.m. after the package was found, according to police.

"The package was cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division," Capitol Police said in a statement later in the morning.

Police lifted the lockdown shortly after the package was removed. An investigation into the incident and the package's source is ongoing, according to police.

The RNC has not immediately commented on the situation.

ABC News' John Parkinson and Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



