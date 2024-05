Vials of blood found at RNC’s DC headquarters: Police

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Capitol Police said they temporarily locked down the Republican National Committee's Washington, D.C., headquarters on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was found.

Officers arrived on the scene around 7:45 a.m. after the package was found, according to police.

"The package was cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division," Capitol Police said in a statement later in the morning.

Police lifted the lockdown shortly after the package was removed. An investigation into the incident and the package's source is ongoing, according to police.

The RNC has not immediately commented on the situation.

