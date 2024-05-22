NET Health opens nominations for ‘Doc’ Ballard award

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 11:21 am

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) announced that nominations are being accepted for the 2024 W. T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health. According to our news partner KETK, the 25th annual award will honor an individual or organization “exemplifying the concept of public health distinguished by protecting and promoting the health of the community.” NET Health added that all nominations must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. May 31, and that the nominee does not need to be a public health professional and that their services may be civic, cultural, health, welfare or philanthropic.

NET Health provided the following requirements for nominations:

The nomination letter should include a description of why the nominee is deserving of this award. Descriptions should be specific and concise (250 words or less) and should demonstrate the nominee’s work to create a positive impact on the health of the public.

A one-page biographical sketch (or vitae) of the nominee.

No more than 5 supporting documents (letters of support, journal, articles, etc.)

One 4” X 5” photograph of the nominee.

The winner of the award will be announced at the NET Health board meeting on June 27.

