Move over for Memorial Day

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 11:21 am

EAST TEXAS — Memorial Day weekend will bring increased traffic on Texas roads. Motorists are reminded that state law requires drivers to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles – including tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks – stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated. Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they’re passing a first responder stopped on the road with their emergency lights activated, according to the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR).

Large numbers of travelers are expected on Texas roads, which means that more breakdowns and traffic stops are likely as well. Drivers should pay attention to what’s happening around them and prepare to react quickly.

TDLR licenses tow operators and tow companies in Texas, and regulates driver education/driving safety courses, and motorcycle/ATV safety courses.

Go Back