Tyler Police stepping up DWI enforcement during Memorial Day holiday

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 8:33 am

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be adding additional officers on the street utilizing STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) starting on Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th. According to a police department news release, with increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Memorial Day weekend, the additional officers will be specifically watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers. Please be responsible and don’t drink and drive.

