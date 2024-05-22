Today is Wednesday May 22, 2024
ktbb logo


Tyler Police stepping up DWI enforcement during Memorial Day holiday

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 8:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler Police stepping up DWI enforcement during Memorial Day holidayTYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be adding additional officers on the street utilizing STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) starting on Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th. According to a police department news release, with increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Memorial Day weekend, the additional officers will be specifically watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers. Please be responsible and don’t drink and drive.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC