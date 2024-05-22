Today is Wednesday May 22, 2024
Longview ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 7:59 am
Longview ISD announces lone finalist for superintendentLONGVIEW — Longview ISD announced their lone finalist for superintendent as Dr. Marla Sheppard, a 29-year veteran educator. According to our news partner KETK, Sheppard has served as a math and science teacher, assistant principal and middle and high school principal in Houston ISD. She was also an assistant superintendent at Fort Bend ISD where she was responsible for 16 schools.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve the Longview community,” Sheppard said. “I am grateful to the board for their trust in me and I look forward to creating long-lasting relationships with the students, staff, and greater community.”

Sheppard said she looks forward to the journey forward in the community and she is excited for the opportunity to lead Longview ISD. She will begin her tenure at the district after the state-required 21-day waiting period.

Sheppard received her bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M University and her masters and doctorate from the University of Houston. She has also received numerous awards and recognition for her work in educational leadership.

 

 



