Vince Fong to take Kevin McCarthy's seat in Congress, bolstering GOP majority

(WASHINGTON) -- ABC News reports that Vince Fong is projected to win the special general election in California’s 20th House district for the rest of the unexpired term.

Fong will fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the former House speaker who was ousted from the position by a faction of his own party in Dec. 2023.

Once Fong is sworn into Congress, Republicans will bolster their razor-thin majority in the House. McCarthy and Donald Trump had endorsed Fong.

As of around 11:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, with 65% of the expected vote reporting, Fong was leading with 60% of the vote, followed by Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux with 40%.

Boudreaux and Fong will face each other again in November on the general election ballot for the full term.

