Giuliani agrees to cease election fraud accusations against two former election workers

Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media where Republican candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to host a campaign event on Jan. 21, 2024 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Rudy Giuliani agreed to cease accusations of election fraud against Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million judgment after a judge found the former New York City mayor guilty of defaming the two women.

On Tuesday, Giuliani "agreed to never again accuse either [Ruby] Freeman or [Shaye] Moss of engaging in any wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 election," according to attorneys for the two women.

"Today ends [Giuliani's] efforts to profit off of lies about these two heroes of American democracy," said Michael Gottlieb, an attorney for the two women.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, released a statement to ABC News on Tuesday night saying: "Based on advice from his lawyers, Mayor Rudy Giuliani agreed not to comment on the two specific individuals or their activities until the cases are resolved. He will continue to comment on everything else surrounding the 2020 election, particularly the latest developments in Fulton County."

The jury awarded Freeman $16,171,000 and Moss $16,998,000. In addition, jurors awarded each of the women $20 million for emotional distress.

The jurors also awarded them a total of $75 million in punitive damages.

On the heels of that large judgment in December, Freeman and Moss again sued Giuliani seeking to "permanently bar" him from making additional defamatory comments about them. Giuliani has since suffered a series of embarrassing setbacks.

In the 134-page complaint filed in December, attorneys for the two women wrote that Giuliani "continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable," citing comments Giuliani made outside of court to ABC News' Terry Moran, in which he insisted that Freeman and Moss were "changing votes."

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy after the judgment and was fired from his radio show.

Earlier on Tuesday, Giuliani pleaded not guilty to election-related charges brought by the Arizona Attorney General.

