Apple TV+’s ‘Trying’ returns for season 4

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 5:09 am

Apple TV+

Esther Smith and Rafe Spall are going to keep on trying. Their Apple TV+ comedy Trying returns Wednesday for season 4.

The comedy started out following a young couple trying to have a baby, but by the end of season 3 they had officially adopted two children, Princess and Tyler. Smith tells ABC Audio season 4 picks up six years later.

"They are fully fledged parents, but now parents of older children, one being a teenager, which I think throws up quite a few challenges," she shares. "[Princess] wants to find her birth mom, and that throws up a lot of tension."

While their characters are no longer trying to have a bay, Spall says the show's title still works.

"Ultimately we never stop trying, do we, as human beings and when we do it's a sad day. And I think it's what's so relatable for audiences is that they're these good folks trying to be good," he says. "I think that's a universally identifiable message."

Spall thinks TV has gotten very intense over the last 15 years, and while a lot of it is great, their show works because the characters are more relatable.

"Like a work of timeless genius is Breaking Bad, but damn I used to have to take a Valium after watching it ... but this is, this is the opposite of that. This is like a warm bath. This is relaxing. It's like a glass of wine for the soul," he says.

Adds Smith, "People want to hang out with these people, and their extended family, because they, they're just good people trying to do the right thing. And they are flawed and a bit messy and chaotic, but they all have heart."

