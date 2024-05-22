Texans’ Tank Dell practices 3 weeks after suffering gunshot wound

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2024 at 4:11 am

ByDJ BIEN-AIME

May 21, 2024, 12:59 PM

HOUSTON — Less than a month after being shot in the leg, Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell participated in the team’s OTAs.

Dell was shot at a private event in Sanford, Florida, where authorities said a teenage gunman injured 10 people after an altercation on April 28. Dell’s wound was minor, and he was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.

The Texans’ 2023 third-round pick had no limitations and participated in individual drills, 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s.

“Happy for Tank to get back out there. He went through a very tragic situation,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We’re just happy that he’s here, happy that he’s back out being able to do what he loves doing and that’s playing football. It’s fun to see him running around. Being that same player he’s been before, making plays and being a dynamic player for us. Everyone is excited to see Tank.”

Beyond the shooting, Dell was also recovering from a broken leg he suffered in an early December game against the Denver Broncos. His rookie season ended with 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as he was on pace for 1,205 yards. Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud and Dell’s connection combined for eighth-most passing yards for a first-year quarterback and wide receiver duo.

Nico Collins carried the receiver group following Dell’s injury and finished with 1,297 receiving yards with multiple games of over 190 yards. This offseason, the Texans bolstered their receiver room by acquiring four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills.

With Dell fully recovered and paired with Collins and Diggs, the Texans have high hopes for a prolific passing attack led by Stroud.

“When you talk about receivers having multiple skill sets, that’s what you want. You want different body types, different types of movers to cause as many problems for a defense as possible,” Ryans said. “We want to put defenses in binds. I think with those three guys, it allows us to do that because they’re so different and they can all do different things. But at the end of the day, they are all explosive finishers with the football and that’s what makes those guys great players. They can win on third down and they can finish and get in the end zone.”

