Today is Tuesday May 21, 2024
ktbb logo


Netflix renews ‘Tires’ for season 2 before season 1 rolls out

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2024 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix

Tires isn't even on the showroom floor yet, but Netflix has ordered another set.

The show starring and co-created by stand-up comedian and actor Shane Gillis officially premieres on May 23, but execs at the streaming giant have apparently kicked the tires and found it to be ready to roll on to a sophomore season.

Gillis' co-creator Steven Gerben plays Will, "the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain" who "attempts to turn his father's business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee," played by Gillis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC