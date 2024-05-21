Hawkins residents raise concerns about their police department

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2024 at 2:45 pm

HAWKINS – Some residents in the City of Hawkins said they’ve grown frustrated with their local police department after an officer shot and killed a neighborhood dog in early May. According to our new partner KETK, their concerns have intensified because the officer involved has not been disciplined. City hall was packed Monday night with citizens willing to give their opinion.

One person said, “It’s either fix [the police department] or get rid of it because our community deserves better.”

“I shot two of them stray dogs that were going to kill me and my dogs, so I just want to speak up for the people here to let you know, me and my family and us we all need the police department here,” Robert Burke, a Hawkins resident, said.



This has occurred as Hawkins has had two chief of police in a two year period. This has caused many citizens to question city leadership. Including the mayor.

“I considered abolishing and deactivating our police department and having Wood County step in until we found another chief, but I have resumes on my desk right now from strong people that could be great chiefs,” Hawkins Mayor Debbie Rushing said.

Council members voted 4-1 to start the process to start looking for a permanent police chief. Eric Tuma will serve as interim police chief until a new chief is appointed.

Go Back