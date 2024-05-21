Smith County holds parking garage ceremony

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2024 at 9:06 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County officials and others involved in the construction project held a Topping Out Ceremony for the County’s Parking Garage on Monday, May 20, 2024. The ceremony signifies the last of the 504 precast pieces being placed on top of the garage. Smith County Officials, representatives from Hoar Construction, SCI Construction and Fitzpatrick Architects, as well as employees, signed the 44,000-pound piece of concrete before it was hoisted by a 212-foot crane and secured on the top of the garage. The project is about halfway completed and is expected to open in October.

