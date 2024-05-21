Today is Tuesday May 21, 2024
ktbb logo


One dead amid ‘severe’ turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight, carrier says

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2024 at 7:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- One person was dead and several others injured after a Singapore Airlines flight encountered "severe" turbulence about 90 minutes from the plane's destination of Singapore, the airline said in a social media post.

There were 221 passengers and 18 crew members on board the Boeing 777-300ER, which departed London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday, according to the airline. The flight, SQ 321, was diverted to Bangkok, Thailand, the carrier said.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft."

The aircraft appeared to have encountered the turbulence somewhere over the Andaman Sea.

The flight, which had been scheduled to arrive at Singapore Changi Airport, instead touched down in Thailand at about 3:45 p.m. local time, the carrier said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC