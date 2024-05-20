Kilgore College clarifies music dump

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2024 at 4:40 pm

KILGORE — Kilgore College has released a statement after pictures were posted on social media of music being discarded in dumpster. According to our news partner KETK, the pictures causing many to question why the music was being thrown out by the college. Monday, officials from Kilgore College said in a statement they have been throwing away material that was stored in the music library. They added this does not indicate the school is reducing or removing any of their fine arts programs.

The statement said the majority of the material culled was older sheet music, CD’s or albums that have been stored on campus for years. Because of current technologies, this material being stored digitally.

The release also stated, “The fine arts department has been sorting through the collection this past year and has maintained a great deal of music, but from time to time, these inventories need to be reduced to allow for the addition of new materials, new technologies and new programs. Kilgore College wants to make it clear that it’s proud of the dedicated music faculty, talented students, and generous patrons and supporters over the years that have left such an amazing legacy.”

Go Back