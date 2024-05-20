Today is Monday May 20, 2024
ktbb logo


USPS reminds homeowners about mailbox maintenance

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2024 at 4:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


USPS asks homeowners to check their mailboxesTYLER — The U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners to check their mailboxes as part of their Mailbox Improvement Week. According to our news partner KETK, the postal service designates the third full week of May as Mailbox Improvement Week to encourage customers to examine and potentially improve their mailboxes. The USPS said in a release,, “neat, attractive, mailboxes make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas.”

Some changes homeowners could do include: Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door, repaint a mailbox that may have rusted or started to peel, remounting a loosened mailbox post and replace or add house numbers.

Something for homeowners to keep in mind. If you plan to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, it must be a “Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes.” People can go to their local post office and get information to ensure their new mailbox conforms to the regulations of the USPS.

Mailbox Improvement Week runs from Monday May 19 through through Saturday May 25.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC