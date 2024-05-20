USPS reminds homeowners about mailbox maintenance

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2024 at 4:41 pm

TYLER — The U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners to check their mailboxes as part of their Mailbox Improvement Week. According to our news partner KETK, the postal service designates the third full week of May as Mailbox Improvement Week to encourage customers to examine and potentially improve their mailboxes. The USPS said in a release,, “neat, attractive, mailboxes make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas.”

Some changes homeowners could do include: Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door, repaint a mailbox that may have rusted or started to peel, remounting a loosened mailbox post and replace or add house numbers.



Something for homeowners to keep in mind. If you plan to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, it must be a “Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes.” People can go to their local post office and get information to ensure their new mailbox conforms to the regulations of the USPS.

Mailbox Improvement Week runs from Monday May 19 through through Saturday May 25.

