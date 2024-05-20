Woman arrested with ‘large sum’ of cash, suspected cocaine

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2024 at 4:18 am

MALAKOFF – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a woman on Saturday after suspected cocaine and a ‘large sum’ of cash was found during a traffic stop. According to our news partner KETK, Courtney Dawson, 29 of Malakoff, was arrested after Henderson County narcotics investigators Brad Beddingfield and Jonathan Daille found “a substance believed to be cocaine along with a large sum of U.S. Currency,” during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dawson reportedly had an outstanding warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and has been charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. She’s being held in the Henderson County Jail on a total bond of $1,550,000.

