Iranian president’s helicopter suffers ‘hard landing,’ search underway: Reports

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2024 at 2:16 pm

Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- A helicopter flying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a "hard landing" Sunday in foggy conditions in central Iran, according to the country's state-affiliated media.

The 63-year-old Raisi was traveling with Iran's minister of foreign affairs, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials when their helicopter made a "hard landing," Iranian media reported. There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries or the condition of the aircraft.

Red Crescent Relief and Rescue Organization crews were sent to the scene to locate the helicopter, according to media reports.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the Iranian president's helicopter incident, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The State Department is closely following reports of the incident, according to a spokesperson.

The incident unfolded in the mountainous area of ​​Kalibar and Warzghan in central Iran.

Earlier, one of the president's relatives told the Fars News Agency that the helicopter was forced to land due to foggy weather.

In an appearance on state TV, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed that the president's helicopter made a "rough landing."

Later Sunday, a spokesperson for the Iranian government described the helicopter incident as an "accident."

"We are experiencing difficult and complicated conditions. It is the right of the people and the media to be aware of the latest news about the president's helicopter accident, but according to the coordinates of the accident site and the weather conditions, there is 'no' new news until now. In these moments, patience, prayer and trust in relief groups are the way forward," the government spokesperson said.

The first reports of trouble with Raisi's helicopter, one of three in a convoy carrying the Iranian officials, began to circulate on state-affiliated media around 3:45 p.m. local time, or 8:15 a.m. ET.

The weather conditions have also seriously hampered the search conditions, according to the head of the Iranian Red Crescent

Forty search-and-rescue teams had been sent to the area, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent announced to state media. Though search-and-rescue aircraft were also sent to the area, weather conditions have prevented them from flying, according to the Red Crescent.

Vahidi said Raisi was in the area to help open the Khoda Afarin and the Qiz Qalasi dams near Azerbaijan and was returning home from the journey when the incident occurred.

"One of the helicopters was forced to make a rough landing due to bad weather conditions and fog in the area," Vahidi said.

Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan who was at the dedication of the dams Sunday with Raisi, offered assistance from his country in locating the helicopter.

"Today, after bidding a friendly farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, we were profoundly troubled by the news of a helicopter carrying the top delegation crash-landing in Iran," Aliyev said in a post on the social media site X. "Our prayers to Allah Almighty are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation. As a neighbor, friend and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of Iran, also issued a statement asking people to pray that Raisi and the others are found safe.

"We hope that Almighty God will return the respected and honorable president and his companions to the arms of the nation," Khamenei said. "Everyone should pray for the health of this group of servants."

ABC News' Hami Hamedi contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

