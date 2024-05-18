Today is Saturday May 18, 2024
Game Wardens search for person who dumped alligator

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2024 at 4:25 pm
Game Wardens search for person who dumped alligatorSHELBY COUNTY – Shelby County Game Wardens are searching for someone who killed and dumped an alligator on Friday or Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the alligator was captured, killed and dumped on either late Friday night or early Saturday morning at the Pinkston Reservoir boat ramp on County Road 1211. Anyone with information on the gator dumping is asked to call Game Warden Sam Anderson or Austin Cryer at 936-332-8487 or 936-591-7265.



